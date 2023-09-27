Free medical camp organised under the aegis of Patanjali Ayurveda Hospital

under

As per the instructions of Swami Ramdev and Acharya Balkrishna, a medical camp was conducted in village Dhadheki, Laksar in which health awareness program was also organized for the villagers. Free health checkup and medicine distribution was done on this occasion.

Principal of Patanjali Ayurveda Hospital, Prof (Dr) Anil Yadav said that through the camp, about 70 primary school children took advantage of free medical checkups and about 146 women of village Dhadheki took free consultations from gynecologists. Besides, about 168 men and women suffering from other diseases consulted physical therapists for arthritis, stomach diseases, respiratory diseases, etc. He appreciated the important contribution of gynecologists, pediatricians and physical therapists in the medical camp.

On this occasion, the Head of the Camp Director Department Prof Pratyush Singh provided health-related awareness and information to the children.

In the camp, Dr Manoj Bhati, Dr Dheeraj, Dr Disha Upreti, Dr Saloni Garg, Dr Vivek, Dr Sneha Simalti, Dr Ankur, Dr Madhusudan, Pharmacist Vipin Bhatt, Chetan Anand, Rajneesh Chaudhary, etc., participated and contributed. Tree plantation was also done in the program.