Free medical check-up camp to be organised at Kotdwar

By Our Staff Reporter

Kotdwar , 13 Jun: A free medical check – up , consultation and medicine distribution camp will be organized, in collaboration with Junoon Charitable Society of Yatharth Hospital, Noida, on June 17 in the premises of Shri Guru Ram Rai Public School, Kotdwar , to provide health services to the residents on a large scale, informed Ritu Khanduri Bhushan, Uttarakhand Assembly Speaker.

The Speaker has appealed to the people to take maximum benefit of the free camp and other health services.

A large-scale free health camp was organised in Kotdwar last year, that benefitted over three thousand people.

Bhushan informed that a team of more than 30 doctors has been called from Yatharth Super Specialty Hospital, Greater Noida, for the health camp . Specialist doctors will provide treatment of eye, general medicine, gynaecology, infant disease, nose-ear-throat, dental disease, bone disease, mental disease, throat disease, heart disease, general disease, etc. During the health camp , homeopathy and Ayurvedic doctors will also provide their services.

Ritu Khanduri Bhushan further said that after examining the health of the patients by the team of doctors, free medicines will be distributed. Apart from this, family planning information, sugar, BP, uric acid, ECG, liver, kidney, lung tests and various types of cancer in women from NCDs will be examined in the camp . Many other stalls including NCD and TB screening, health tests for pregnant women, eye tests, dental checkups, blood tests, drug distribution counters, skin-related diseases and mental health tests will be set up in the camp .