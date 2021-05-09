Free treatment of Corona in pvt hospitals for Ayusman Card holders

Dehradun, 8 May: Taking a serious note of some hospitals charging the PM Jan Arogya Scheme and Atal Ayushman card holders for Covid treatment, the government today issued notice to them and directed that the card holders be provided cashless and free treatment, and bill be sent to the government. It had come to the notice of the government that certain hospitals despite having been empanelled under Atal Ayushman Health Scheme were forcing the Covid patients to shell out cash in spite of producing the PM Jan Arogya and Atal Ayushman Cards.

In addition, it was made clear today vide an order issued by CEO of State Health Authority Arunendra Singh Chauhan that the card holders under the two mentioned schemes would get free treatment of Covid as per the prescribed protocol.

Chauhan said that complaints had been received from card holder patients admitted in empanelled hospitals that the hospitals were charging money from them despite the fact that they were beneficiaries under this scheme. The order expresses concern over the fact that some hospitals were charging the patients despite the fact that they were beneficiaries of the scheme and despite the fact that these hospitals were empanelled under the schemes. The order makes it clear that Covid was included in the list of diseases treatable under the scheme. The order said that the hospitals were being paid within a week’s time by the government after they uploaded the bills on the designated portal. Chauhan said that the authority had given special directions to all the listed hospitals to provide all kinds of medical facilities to the beneficiaries of the schemes for Covid patients too. The order warned the hospitals that beneficiaries ought not face any inconvenience in this regard. The order reiterated that the Covid patients be given free treatment according to the package under the scheme. Under the Ayushman Scheme, NABL hospitals were being paid Rs 8,000 per day per patient for isolation beds, Rs 12,000 per day for Ventilator Care without ICU and Rs 14,400 for ventilator care with ICU, but ICU, while non-NABL recognised hospital were being paid 6400, 10,400 and 12000 respectively. Apart from this, the investigation, treatment, food and PPE kit on the beneficiaries are included in the package. While for treatment of serious Covid patients drugs like Remdesivir, FaviPirvir, Tacijumab would be given at actual prices. The hospitals have been warned not to charge the patients and told that action would be taken against those found violating the rules.