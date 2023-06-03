Free Yoga Therapy Camp underway at Himalayan Hospital

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 2 Jun: A six-day Yoga Therapy health camp is underway at Himalayan Hospital, Jolly Grant. Registration and health consultation is completely free for the patients coming to the health camp. So far, more than 150 patients have benefitted from the camp.

Dr Ajay Dubey, Principal, Himalayan School of Yoga Sciences (HSYS), stated that 21 June is International Yoga Day. The camp has been organised as a countdown to the big day.

In this series, the six day special yoga health camp is underway from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Patients coming to the Yoga OPD are also being provided health treatment at the Combined Therapy Centre of the Himalayan Hospital as per their requirement. For any kind of information related to the health camp contact 01352471137, 8871138001. Today is the last day of the camp.