Fresh SOPs issued for Char Dham Yatra

By Our Staff Reporter

Rishikesh, 6 Oct: Amended SOPs for the Char Dham Yatra were issued today following relaxation of restrictions by the Uttarakhand High Court. The SOP was issued by Commissioner, Garhwal, and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Uttarakhand Charadham Devasthanam Management Board, Ravinath Raman. As per the amended SOP, the pilgrims would not be required to obtain e-passes for the Char Dham Yatra though they still would have to register themselves on the Dehradun Smart City Portal. In addition, they would also be required to get tested for Covid before embarking on the Yatra.

As per the directions issued by Raman, today, at the Chardham Tour Administrative Office in the Rishikesh Chardham Yatra Terminal, those who had not preregistered themselves on the Smart City portal before reaching Rishikesh would also be able to get registered at the Char Dham Yatra Bus Terminal as well at Rishikesh and Haridwar Railway Stations. In addition, they would also be tested for Covid infection free of cost. In this regard, necessary directions have been issued to the authorities concerned.

Raman added that the District Magistrates of Chamoli, Rudraprayag and Uttarkashi districts had been instructed that the pilgrims who had already reached Guptakashi, Phata, Sonprayag or Gaurikund be permitted to proceed towards Kedarnath after the Covid test. Similar instructions were issued for pilgrims that have reached the other three Dhams.

AT the meeting, Raman directed the officials from the transport department to ensure speedy issuance of green cards, pollution certificates and completion of other vehicle related formalities. He directed the Rishikesh Municipal Corporation to ensure sanitation at the Char Dham Bus Terminal.

It may be recalled that, on the initiative of the Garhwal Commissioner, a Char Dham Seasonal Assistance Desk has been set up at the Rishikesh Bus Terminal. Officials from the Police, district administration, Devasthanam Board, Tourism Department, Municipal Corporation, Health Department and the Transport Department have been deputed there to help facilitation of the Yatra arrangements.