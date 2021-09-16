FRI building to be renovated

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 15 Sep: The main building of the Forest Research Institute, here, was constructed in 1929. Its construction was started in the year 1923 by the Central Public Works Department, Government of India.

After the earthquake in Chamoli in 1999, some parts of this historic building had developed cracks. Apart from this, with the passage of time, problems of leakage, seepage, etc., have also appeared. To deal with these problems, Central Public Works Department with the help of CBRI, Roorkee, is initiating renovation work on the building.