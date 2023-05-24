FRI celebrates International Day of Biodiversity

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 23 May: The International Day for Biological Diversity (IDB) was celebrated at Forest Research Institute, here, on the theme, “From Agreement to Action: Build Back Biodiversity”. The celebration took place at the Botanical Garden, FRI, on Monday.

Richa Misra, Head, Extension Division, welcomed all the participants and gave a brief overview of the programme, which included biodiversity walk on thematic area of bird watching to be led by Dr AP Singh, Scientist G, plant watch to be led by Dr Anup Chandra, Scientist G, and Insect Watch to be led by Dr Arvind Kumar, Scientist F.

Dr Renu Singh, Director, FRI, spoke on the importance of biodiversity causes of its decline and ways to revive it. She also stressed on the need of inculcating these in daily activities so that it can be followed up the year round.

This was followed by a biodiversity quiz which was conducted by Richa Misra. There were participants of all the divisions and FRIDU students. A total of 115 participants then divided into three groups and carried out the activities. The groups reassembled at the botanical garden after their activities. The programme was followed by a biodiversity quiz which was conducted also by Richa Misra.

A list of flora and fauna of FRI campus observed by participants was prepared. The winners of the quiz were Suprabha (first prize), Aishwariya Ray (second prize) and Mannu Saroj, Technician, (Third Prize). Dr Renu Singh gave away the awards to all winners.