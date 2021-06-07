FRI celebrates World Environment Day with school, college students

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 6 Jun: ENIVS Resource Partner, Forest Research Institute, Dehradun, celebrated World Environment Day – 2021 on 5 June.

On this occasion, an online declamation contest, painting competition and slogan writing competition on the theme “Ecosystem Restoration” were organised in two categories – school students (Class VIII-XII) and university students (above XII). About 70 entries were received for participation in these online events from Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Tamil Nadu, Goa, Uttar Pradesh, Tripura, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Gujarat, and Odisha.

Arun Singh Rawat, Director General, Indian Council of Forestry Research & Education, and Director, Forest Research Institute, was the Chief Guest on the occasion. He sensitised students on various environmental issues and encouraged them to participate in such events frequently organised by FRI Dehradun and other institutes of the council countrywide.

In an online declamation contest amongst university students, Anusreeta Dutta from Forest Research Institute deemed to be University (FRIDU) won the first prize. Nishtha Naudiyal, from FRIDU and Dr Pankaj Kumar, an Internship student from Nagpur Veterinary College, jointly shared the second prize. Rupali Nayal from Doon University won the third prize. Zeenab Jishtu, a class X student from Loreto Convent School, Shimla, got the first prize among school children. Akanksha Negi, Class IX student of DAV, New Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, and Vrishti Chilana, class VIII student of Jaycees Public School Rudrapur, won the second and third prizes in this category.

In the slogan writing contest, Vedansh Negi, class VIII student of SGRR Public School, Dehradun, got the best slogan award among school children. Diksha Uniyal, Class XII student of Convent of Jesus & Mary, Dehradun, and Shristi, Class X student of KV IMA, Dehradun, won second and third prizes in this category. Among university students, Sakshi Yadav, Ambika and Tabassum Ansari from FRIDU bagged the first, second, and third prizes.

In the painting competition, among school students, Srushti Patil, a class X student of SJCS School, Mysuru, got the best painting award. Abhishek Rajput, Class X student of Lucknow Public School, secured second position, and Divya Uniyal, Class XII student of Convent of Jesus & Mary, Dehradun, won the third prize in this category. In the university category, Garima Kumari from FRIDU secured the first prize. The second prize went to Shashank Kumar Mehta of Binod Bihari Mahto Koyalanchal University, Dhanbad, and Sakshi Yadav of FRI won the third prize.

Dr Vijender Panwar, Coordinator, ENVIS-FRI, hosted and conducted the online event. N Bala, Dr Tara Chand, Dr Parmanand Kumar, Dr Abhishek Verma, Scientists from Forest Ecology and Climate Change Division of FRI, adjudged these online competitions. All Heads of Divisions, Scientists, technical Officers of FRI and other stakeholders also participated.