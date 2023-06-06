FRI holds competitions to popularise World Environment Day theme

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 5 Jun: Forest Research Institute celebrated World Environment Day here, today, and organised a ‘Kavita Paath’, speeches on “Solutions to Plastic Pollution”, and a Photography Contest on the “Biodiversity of FRI Campus” theme. Prizes were distributed to the winners of the above activities on the occasion.

The ceremony was organised in the Convocation Hall of FRI. Mahaling, Head, Extension Division, welcomed the special guest, Mohini Rawat, nature lover and passionate bird watcher, Jayshree Ardey, retired PCCF, and Dr Renu Singh, Director, FRI, as the Chief Guest. Head, Extension Division, FRI, Dehradun gave a brief account of the programme and activities to be carried out on the occasion. The scientists, officers, faculty and students of FRI Deemed to be University participated in the programme. The winners of the above events were given away prizes by the eminent guests.

In her address, Director Dr Renu Singh said that it is the moral duty of each and every citizen to contribute to the protection and conservation of the Environment. She called for collective and transformative action on a global scale to celebrate, protect and restore the planet. Air pollution is a major challenge faced by human beings, she pointed out. Climate Change is a natural disaster increasing the temperature causing global warming. She reminded that the Institute is working on rejuvenation of major rivers of the country. She expressed concern about the magnitude of plastic pollution and its impact on all life forms in all possible ecosystems. Mission LiFE would be an effective platform to create awareness among the people. Small measures like cloth bag for shopping, carrying one’s own water bottle wherever possible, reusing glass containers/packaging items as storage boxes, clean up drives of cities and water bodies, using non-plastic eco-friendly cutlery were among the suggestions she gave.

Richa Misra, Head, Silviculture and Forest Management Division, also addressed the gathering.

Vijaya Ratre, As (G), SFM Division, anchored the programme. Dr Devendra Kumar, Scientist, proposed the vote of thanks. Dr Charan Singh, Scientist, Extension Division, FRI, and Rambir Singh, Scientist, prepared the results of events, and Vijay Kumar, ACF, Preetpal Singh, FRO, and other officials of Extension Division contributed to the programme.