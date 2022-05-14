FRI holds exhibition on National Technology Day

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 11 May: National Technology Day was celebrated today at the Forest Research Institute, here, today. A special exhibition was also put up at the Information Centre of the FRI main building. All the divisions of the Institute participated in the exhibition and displayed exhibits showcasing the recent scientific and technical achievements useful to the general people.

The exhibition was inaugurated by Dr Renu Singh, Director, FRI. She interacted with the scientists and appreciated the research being carried out by various divisions of the Institute. She instructed the scientists and officers to continue their efforts on disseminating their research findings to the user groups including the general public so that the nation could benefit from the research activities being carried out in the institute. The main attractions of this exhibition were varieties of medicinal plants with their utility from NWFP discipline, natural dyes, pine needle fibre, composting process, agarbatti and dhoop batti making and colours from chemistry division, treatment of green bamboos to increase their life and attached exhibits by different insect-pests like bamboo borer, bamboo ghun and their control by the Entomology Division. The Extension Division displayed Populus deltoides and Melia dubia based agroforestry models and Bhimal Fibre Extraction technology. Genetics & Tree Propagation Division displayed important tree species like Dalbergia Sissoo, Melia dubia, Azadirachta Indica, Salvadora, Bamboo and Ringal, etc.

The Forest Protection Division displayed eco-friendly technologies developed in the form of posters and exhibits. The bio-fertilisers developed for different forest tree species growing in various environmental conditions involving mycorrhiza and bacteria were also displayed. Wood Anatomy Discipline shared information about the need for timber identification by displaying posters on procedure of wood identification process. Seeds of forest trees were displayed by Silviculture Division at the Institute.

All the museums of the Institute were open free of any fee on this day and were visited by a large crowd of people throughout the day.