FRI holds training on Non-Timber Forest Products

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 16 Sep: The Forest Research Institute (FRI), here, conducted two days of training on “Conservation, Cultivation and Sustainable Utilisation of Non Timber Forest Products” on 14-15 September.

Richa Misra, Head, Extension Division, welcomed participants and requested Chief Guest Arun Singh Rawat, Director General, Indian Council of Forestry Research and Education, to inaugurate the training and give the opening remarks. DG Rawat spoke about the importance of Non Timber Forest Products (NTFPs) and their role in the livelihood of common people. He also spoke about the need to assess these resources so that sustainable harvesting could be carried out. He also highlighted the marketing issues of these products as most are traded in the grey market.

During the technical session, subject experts including Dr AK Patil, Dr NB Bridavanam, Dr V Singh, Dr Sadhna Tripathi, Neelu Singh, Dr AK Pandey, Dr Charan Singh and Rambir Singh provided detailed inputs on various aspects of NTFPs.

A short movie on the profile and significant achievements of the institute was also screened for the participants. The vote of thanks was proposed by Dr Charan Singh, Scientist, FRI.

The training was attended by a total of 32 participants from Nehru Yuva Kendra, Uttarakhand; Uttarakhand Space Application Centre, Dehradun; Regional Sericulture Research Station, Dehradun; Eco Club, Chandigarh; Jawahar Navoday Vidyalya, Dehradun; ICAR-Indian Institute of Soil and Water Conservation, Dehradun.