FRI holds training prog on essential oil extraction

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 26 Mar: A one day training programme in the area of extraction of essential oil from aromatic plants was organised by FRI, here, in collaboration with Anil Chauhan, a progressive farmer of Village Saras, Block Mori, Uttarkashi, today. Under the guidance of Dr Vineet Kumar, Scientist-G and Project Investigator, Chemistry & Bioprospecting Division, FRI, the training was imparted by Ashwani Kumar, Technical Officer, and Sushil Bhattarai, Senior Technician, C&BP Division, FRI.

As a case study, essential oil was extracted from Neolitsia pallens (commonly known as Biladu) using a Field Distillation Unit in Anil Chauhan’s field. It was also advised that after extraction of essential oil, farmers can double their income by selling the multiple products including hydrosol and the remaining biomass as they are demanded in premium soaps, shampoos, creams, cosmetics, spices, etc. In the live demonstration on extraction of essential oil, Ashwani Kumar said that this initiative is a part of the project funded by Government of India Department of Science & Technology, New Delhi with the aim of providing training to farmers so that they are motivated to grow essential oil bearing crops as it would be helpful in their income generation. He also said that essential oil bearing crops are easy to grow and maintain as they are not affected by grazing animals. The local farmers participated enthusiastically and learned the basics of essential oil extraction. He also advised that some of the essential oil bearing crops could be grown on barren lands, unused spaces like side bunds, side walls, etc., thereby utilising that area also. Farmers from Saras and nearby villages participated actively in the training.