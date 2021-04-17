FRI holds webinar on Timber Cooling Towers

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 15 Apr: Forest Products Division, Forest Research Institute, organised a webinar on ‘Timber cooling towers: Research, constraints and opportunities’, here, today. Dr NK Upreti, Sci-G, and Head, Forest Products Division, Forest Research Institute, welcomed the participants.

AS Rawat, Director General, ICFRE, inaugurated the webinar and emphasised the importance of cooling towers. Eight eminent speakers from various institutes, organisations and industries from all over India made presentations on various aspects of timber cooling towers.

Mohan Rajaram Anturkar, Founder of M Square Engineers, Pune, presented on “Improving structural reliability using available timber (Radiata pine-NZ, AUS, SA origin)”. Manish Kumar, Head, Civil Reliability-SEZ Refinery, Jamnagar, presented on “Cooling tower inspection and maintenance”. Sandeep Parmar, Sr. Manager, Nayara Energy Ltd, Jamnagar, presented on “Cooling tower timber problems and maintenance”. Sanjay Pant, Head, Civil Engineering Department, Bureau of Indian Standards, New Delhi, presented on “Standardisation perspective of timber for cooling tower”. Pradeep Bhargava, Director, Melfrenk Engineering Industries, LLP, presented on “Choice of structural material for cooling tower – wood Vs FRO pultruded sections”. Rakesh Kumar, Sr. Manager- Inspection for static mechanical equipment in petroleum refinery at HPCL, Visakhapatnam, presented on “Industry Interventions and requirements”. Ajmal Samani, Scientist, Forest Research Institute, Dehradun, presented on “Performance of imported timber in prototype cooling tower” and SD Sharma, CTO, Forest Research Institute, Dehradun, presented on “Strength characteristics and quality control of cooling tower timber”. The webinar was attended by more than a hundred participants. The webinar was coordinated by Dr Sadhna Tripathi, Sci-G , Forest Products Division, FRI, and Ajmal Samani, Sci-F, Forest Products Division. It was hosted by Dr Akhato Sumi, Technical Officer, Forest Products Division.