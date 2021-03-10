FRI to hold exhibition on Forest Restoration

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 9 Mar: Forest Research Institute is organising an exhibition on 20 March on the occasion of International Day of Forests – 2021 on the theme, “Forest Restoration: a path to recovery and well being”.

Besides, the institute will also conduct an essay competition on the subject for the students of graduation and above level. Entries may be sent to the Head Extension Division, Forest Research Institute, Dehradun (E-Mail: headext@icfre.org) along with scanned copy of Identity card before 14 March. The three most innovative solutions will be selected and suitably awarded by Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change (MoEF&CC), New Delhi.