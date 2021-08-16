FRI training on ‘Forest and Wildlife Conservation’ concludes

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 13 Aug: Forest Research Institute concluded a four day training programme on ‘Forest and wildlife conservation with special reference to Environment Impact Assessment & Environment Management Plans’, which was held for the executives of Central Mine Planning & Design Institute Limited (CMPDIL), Ranchi on 12 August. SD Sharma, Deputy Director General (Research and Administration), ICFRE, was the Chief Guest on the occasion.

He highlighted the linkages of species with the ecosystem and importance of ‘Environment Impact Assessment & Environment Management Plans’ in mine eco-rehabilitation. He emphasised that there is considerable area under different mining activities which may be brought under vegetation cover and can significantly help meet additional carbon sink targets of the country by 2030. These reservoirs may absorb and store the atmosphere’s carbon dioxide through physical and biological mechanisms. Forest Research Institute has extended its technical support and successfully restored mine burdened areas in different parts of the country such as rock phosphate mines, lime stone mines, Uranium mines, Iron ore mines, road metal and masonry stone mines.

He also shared his vision on preparing and conducting such programmes to enhance biodiversity, soil management and carbon capturing to mitigate green house gas emissions. He reiterated that such activities would be useful in capacity building for management of coal mines and to achieve the goal of increasing green cover and sustainable management of natural resources.

Dr SD Sharma welcomed the participants and congratulated them for successful completion of the training programme. He emphasised the role of sustainable mining in the country which is developing and has huge growth potential.

Sudhir Kumar, DDG (Extension), described various ICFRE technologies on mine eco-restoration. He said that ICFRE is always ready to extend research and technology developed for restoration and management to all stakeholders. Dr Vijender Panwar, Head, Forest Ecology and Climate Change Division, presented a detailed account of the course and lectures delivered by resource persons on various aspects and their usefulness to the trainees.

ADG, EIA, Group Coordinator Research, HoDs, Scientists and Staff of Forest Ecology and Climate Change Division were present at the closing ceremony. The vote of thanks was proposed by Dr Tara Chand, Course Coordinator.