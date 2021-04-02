FRI transfers Natural Fiber Tech to UB&FDB

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 31 Mar: Forest Research Institute transferred the technology for ‘Extraction of Natural fiber from Pine needles (Chirbandh)’ to Uttarakhand Bamboo and Fiber Development Board (UB&FDB), Dehradun, on 30 March. In this regard, a Licence Agreement was signed by Arun Singh Rawat, Director, FRI, and Manoj Chandran, Chief Executive Officer, UB&FDB.

On this occasion, the significance of this technology in the interest of all concerned with collection of Pine needles, extraction of fibers, handicraft industries and forest dependent communities was discussed. It was also emphasised that, besides utilisation of an important bio-resource, the technology would be useful in mitigation of forest fires due to Pine needles.

It is worth mentioning that an application has been filed for grant of Indian patent of the technology. On the occasion of signing of the agreement, Dr Vineet Kumar, Scientist-G, Project

Investigator and inventor of the technology, Dr YC Tripathi, Head of Division, Dr VK Varshney, Scientist-G from Chemistry & Bioprospecting Division, and Dr Nirmal K Upreti, Group Coordinator Research, FRI, were present.