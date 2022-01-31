Friends’ Enclave murder suspect nabbed

By Arpita Banerjee

Dehradun, 31 Jan: Saurabh Shrivastav, a resident of Friends’ Enclave near Defence Colony, here, killed his wife, Shweta Shrivastav by slitting her throat on Saturday. In the latest development, police have arrested the accused, Saurabh Shrivastav.

The police control room was informed on Saturday about an alleged suicide in Defence Colony. Later, when police arrived at the spot, it was declared a murder after proper investigation. The investigation also revealed that after multiple attempts to kill, the victim’s throat was slit by a knife leading to heavy blood loss which resulted in her death.

An FIR was lodged in Nehru Colony police station by the deceased’s father, Ajay Kumar, against son-in-law Saurabh Shrivastav on murder charges under sections 302 and 307 IPC.

The couple tied the knot in June 2014. The couple has a 6-year-old daughter and an 11-month-old son. Saurabh Shrivastav originally belongs to Kushinagar in Uttar Pradesh but for the last 12-13 years he has been working in Dehradun. The family was living, here, in a rented apartment in Friend’s Enclave.

Saurabh Shrivastav, after his arrest today, confessed that he killed his wife over her constant monetary demands. Shweta demanded a lavish life even amidst the financial crisis that he was facing. Saurabh lost his marketing job in the CSD canteen three months ago. Since then he has been in a severe financial crisis. He had also not paid their room rent for the past three months. Now, as Saurabh’s sister is about to get married next month, Shweta started demanding expensive jewelry. Due to her demands, the couple got into a fight on Saturday during which Saurabh lost his cool and killed his wife. He also admitted that he strangulated his daughter till she fell unconscious as she was the only one who witnessed this killing and started shouting.

The accused, Saurabh Shrivastav was nabbed at the Friend’s Enclave gate today by a police team and arrested confirmed Pradeep Chauhan, SHO of Nehru Colony Policy Station. He will now face trial.