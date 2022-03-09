Frontline Women Workers are foundation of Society: VC Prof Surekha Dangwal

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 8 Mar: The Women’s Cell, in collaboration with Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC), Doon University, celebrated International Women’s Day, here, today.

Convener of the Cell, Dr Chetana Pokhriyal informed the audience about the two fold objective of the programme by raising “Gender Sensitisation” awareness among students, and “Felicitation of the Frontline Women Workers” of the university.

Vice Chancellor Prof Surekha Dangwal delivered the presidential address and felicitated 25 frontline women workers of the university. She congratulated them for being the rock solid foundation of Society, exhibiting extraordinary human resilience. Prof Dangwal said that the administration in Doon University is familiar with the resilience exhibited by the frontline women workers from time to time. These women made relevant contributions to the smooth functioning and maintenance of the hygienic ecosystem system around the campus, along with their male colleagues. They work as frontline sanitation workers, gardeners, caretakers in the hostel and successfully run the mess while braving all odds. Prof Dangwal congratulated the Women’s Cell for initiating the crucial issue of gender sensitisation among boys and girls.

Dr Geeta Balodi, Secretary, Kanya Jeevan Dayini Samiti, and Counselor, PCPNDT, Uttarakhand, in her plenary address spoke about “Gender Sensitisation” to the students from School of Languages, Management, Social Sciences, Computer Sciences, Sciences, Natural Resources and Design. Dr Balodi apprised the gathering of students from across different departments and the frontline women workers from Doon University about the philosophy behind the Kanya Jeevan Dayini Sansthan and PCPNDT Act and what does it entail to empower the overall condition of women in society.

Arti Shahi, pursuing postgraduation in Theatre, presented a heart-rending monologue on women under the aegis of mentors Dr Rakesh Bhatt and Dr Ajit Panwar. Prof HC Purohit, Coordinator, IQAC, Doon University, in his address congratulated frontline women achievers of the University for their silent and relentless contribution in maintaining the safe and hygienic ecosystem of the university.

The International Women’s Day programme was attended by Prof Mamgain, Coordinator, School of Social Sciences, Prof Harsh Dobhal, Prof Rakesh Kumar, Prof Rajesh Bhatt, Dr Savita Tiwari, Dr Dhriti Dhaundiyal, Dr Mala Shikha, Dr Deepika, Dr Vipul, Dr Varun, Shubhra Kukreti, Dr Majulika, Dr Gazala, and Dr Aditi from the university.