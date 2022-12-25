Future belongs to India: Rajnath Singh

Fifth Convocation of Swami Rama Himalayan University held in ceremonial grandeur

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 24 Dec: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, participated in the Fifth Convocation of Swami Rama Himalayan University (SRHU) in Jolly Grant here today.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh honoured the meritorious students on this occasion. Higher Education Minister, Dr Dhan Singh Rawat, was also present as Guest of Honour.

A total of 1316 students were awarded degrees on the occasion. Among these included 292 MBBS students, 135 PG students of various medical courses, 270 students who earned their degrees in various Paramedical Courses and 20 students who earned their degrees in Clinical Research.

In addition, 134 students from the Himalayan College of Nursing (HCN), 116 students from Himalayan School of Science & Technology (HSST), 192 students from Himalayan School of Management Studies (HSMS), 36 students from Himalayan School of Yoga Sciences (HSYS), 116 students from Himalayan School Of Bio Sciences (HSBS), 5 students in Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) and 24 students were awarded academic awards. All these institutes are well known Schools of SRHU.

Addressing the gathering, Defence Minister said that the convocation ceremony lent a message of 'values', not just a message of 'education.' He stressed that rituals were important in life. He reiterated that, "Education can be either benevolent or destructive, depending on the culture of the students. Convocation is not the end of education. The learning process goes on continuously. Success and failure go hand in hand in life. Instead of being afraid of failures, it is necessary to learn from them. The youth should also learn from this time's FIFA World Cup. Everyone should learn team spirit from the sports world, especially from Messi's example wherein his prowess gained in significance only when his entire team emerged winner."

Singh added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also working for the country with the same team spirit. Prime Minister's mantra of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas and Sabka Prayas," was based on this team spirit. Participation of all sections was being ensured in the development and progress of the country. Due to this, the doors of immense possibilities would now open in India in the coming times.

Singh further stated that, “No one can deny the fact that the image of India has increased at the international level. Now, India ‘s views are being heard seriously on international forums. Today’s young generation is the digital, IT, Internet generation. For you IT means Information Technology, but I would call it India Today. Information technology has brought about a lot of change in India . Now the era of 5G has emerged. Today India is making its mark on the global map in the field of digital technology. In 2014 there were merely 400 to 500 start-ups in India , today in 2022 there are more than eighty thousand startups due to the hard work of our talented youth. This is not a simple achievement. Enterprising youth in India have created over a hundred unicorns. 7 to 8 unicorns are coming up every month. Today youth can achieve the biggest goal with their talent, ability and hard work.”

Singh reminded that a few days ago the Prime Minister had inaugurated INS Vikrant. India has become the sixth country in the world to start building an aircraft carrier. The scientists of India are now building the most powerful warships. This has been made possible only because of the talent and new self-confidence of the youth of India. Today the CEOs of reputed companies of the world are of Indian origin.

He emphasised, "If the youth move beyond individual achievement and think about social betterment, they will achieve great success. If you use your knowledge for society and humanity, then your knowledge becomes invaluable. We have to convert our challenges into opportunities. In the Corona period, India converted its challenges into opportunities by achieving self-sufficiency in the field of vaccines, medicines, oxygen plants, etc. People all over the world have gladly accepted the knowledge of Vedas, Puranas, Yoga, and Spirituality of India. We should be proud of our rich glorious heritage. India has a rich tradition of knowledge. Our sages had discovered many scientific and mathematical principles of the present. India was once a Vishwa Guru (world guru). We have to earn the place of Vishwa Guru again in the coming times. Our talented youth will play an important role in this. The biggest source of inspiration for the youth is our great traditional heritage. Other countries have also adopted this rich heritage of ours. Differences in opinions have never become a cause of conflict in India. We are worshipers of Shiva as well as devotees of Krishna. If we celebrate the full moon, then we also celebrate the new moon. It is a country of immense possibilities. Here people from ordinary families also become the President and Prime Minister of the country. The time to come belongs to India. I am sure that by 2047, India will occupy the first place in the world in the economic field."

He reiterated that the doctors who received the degree should always be ready to serve the poor and the needy. "Youth will also have to stay away from 'utilitarianism' and 'consumerism.' Stay away from destructive tendencies like drugs. Service to parents is service to God. Character building in students is of prime importance."

In his address Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that the presence of Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at the convocation ceremony of Swami Ram Himalayan University is an unforgettable moment of pride for the state. His guidance would provide new energy and new consciousness in the young students.

Dhami said, “Under the leadership of the Defence Minister, unprecedented works are being done to make the country self-reliant in the Defence sector. His entire political life has been dedicated to “Antyodaya” (rise of the last person) and it provides inspiration to all of us. His commitment to empowering the revolutionary soldiers of the Indian Army is exemplary. This temple of knowledge decorated with the divine inspiration of respected Swami Rama is leading in the promotion of higher education in the state of Uttarakhand. Swami Rama dedicated his entire life to society and devoted his energies to building an educated and healthy society. Today this institute is setting new records daily in the field of medical education, public welfare and human service.”

Chief Minister Dhami added that in the last 8 years, under the leadership of respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has emerged as a superpower in the field of medicine along with other fields in the world. After the Covid epidemic, the world has recognized the foresight of India ‘s political leadership and the ability of its doctors and scientists. The CM reminded the scholars that, “When the whole world was suffering from the Corona epidemic, and there was an atmosphere of fear all around due to the epidemic, then under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India guided the world by providing two vaccines. ‘Sarve Bhavantu Sukhinah’ characterizes the feeling. This shows that New India has the potential to create new opportunities through new efforts, and you all are the foundation of this New India .”

Pushkar Singh Dhami said that the tireless work done by the doctors and scientists to save the country from the epidemic was commendable, but their work was not yet over because the corona epidemic has struck again. Dhami said, “I have full faith that once again you people are fully prepared to fight this virus. There was a time when the people of Uttarakhand had to go to Delhi or other cities for treatment, but today world-class health facilities are available in Uttarakhand only. Our government is committed to extend these facilities to the remote areas of Uttarakhand with the cooperation of the central government. The AIIMS located in Rishikesh and its satellite centre to be built in the Kumaon region in the future is direct evidence of this. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has described the third decade of 21st century as the decade of Uttarakhand. To make this a reality on the ground, all of us need to adopt the mantra of “choiceless resolution” and perform our duties with more strength and promptness”.

The CM said that following the path shown by Swami Rama in social life, those getting their degrees today should serve the citizens of the state and bring laurels to Uttarakhand. He called upon the degree awardees to be ready from now to fulfill their responsibility towards the country and the state and do unprecedented work in the field of medicine in the world, because the future belonged to them.

Addressing the program, Higher Education Minister Dr Dhan Singh Rawat said that unprecedented work was being done in the field of quality medicine in the state. So far more than 6.5 lakh people have been treated under the Ayushman Yojana out of which a large number have been treated by Himalayan Hospital alone. AIIMS and three new medical colleges were being opened in the state. The government was striving to achieve the target of making the state TB free by 2024.

Vice Chancellor of Swami Rama Himalayan University Dr Vijay Dhasmana, recalled how he was witness to important decisions taken by HH Swami Rama in the setting up of his dream project to serve the people of the hills. “We have never lost track of the path that he had set for us in the service of humanity,” he averred.

Sahaspur MLA Sahdev Singh Pundir, Rajpur MLA Khajan Das, Doon Mayor Sunil Uniyal Gama, students, teachers and parents were present at the event.