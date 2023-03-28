Future of Blood Banking discussed at ‘Rakt Pravah – 2023’

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 26 Mar: The IMA Blood Bank of Uttarakhand celebrated the second and concluding day of its two-day 14th Annual Conference, Rakt Pravah – 2023. The academic session started with a Poster Presentation in which students from All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Rishikesh, participated. This was followed by the scientific session.

In the scientific session, a group of eminent speakers, Dr Gita Negi, Head, Department of Tranfusion Medicine, AIIMS Rishikesh, spoke about Patient Blood Management. Dr Aparna Bhardwaj, Professor, Department of Pathology, SGRRIM & HS & SMIH, talked about “Transfusion Transmitted Infections”. Dr Manish Raturi, Associate Professor, Dept. of Immunohematology and Blood Transfusion, Swami Rama Himalayan University (SRHU), Swami Ram Nagar, Jollygrant, gave a talk on “Emerging Trends in Blood Banking”. Dr Snigdha Petwal, Assistant Professor, Department of Pathology, Government Doon Medical College, shed light on “Neonatal & Pediatric Transfusion”.

Dr Pradip Banerjee, Senior Resident, Department of Transfusion Medicine, AIIMS Rishikesh, described “Chimeric Antigen Receptor T- Cell Therapy (CART) & CAR – NK Cell Therapy”. Dr Sanjay Upreti, Director Technical & Operations, IMA Blood Bank of Uttarakhand, told the gathering about “Requisition & Bed Side Transfusion Practice”.

The day ended with the presentation of Mementos to the Guest Speakers and Panelists of both the sessions. The vote of thanks was proposed by Dr DD Choudhury, Hony Secretary, IMA Blood Bank Society of Uttarakhand.

Among those present were Dr BS Judge, the Treasurer and other Governing Body members, Dr SS Aswal, Dr Harish Kohli, Dr VP Chopra, Dr SL Gupta, Dr SG Sethi, Dr CS Joshi, State President, IMA UA State Branch, Dr Arvind Sharma, Past State President, Dr Hansa Singh, Past State Vice President, and many other distinguished doctors and guests.