Future of U’khand depends upon youth: Dhami

CM lauds achievements of Doon Varsity

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 2 Aug: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in the initiation ceremony of newly admitted students at the Doon University, here, today. On this occasion, he also inaugurated the Open Air Theatre and the School of Management Building in the Doon University campus, and launched books titled “Changing Paradigms in Business and Technology” and “Innovative Management Practices”.

While interacting with the students, Chief Minister Dhami observed that they would play an important role in making Uttarakhand an excellent state. The future of the state depends on the efforts of its youth. Along with studies, the youth should progress in every field and, for this, the state government would provide all necessary support. While congratulating the students who attended the commencement ceremony, Dhami said that a new chapter in their lives has begun with the entry into higher education. The importance of education in life has been known since ancient times. Admission to a higher education institution is a transformative moment. This moment would remain fresh in their memories for the rest of their lives, he noted.

The Chief Minister added that youth is the most powerful stage of life and on its strength one can convert challenges into opportunities. With one’s creativity one can set new records in various fields.

He reminded that, at present, several programmes are being run by the Central and State Governments on motivating and encouraging the youth to cooperate in nation building. Continuous efforts are being made to make Uttarakhand the leading state of the country. He added that Uttarakhand has been the home of great sages for centuries. They propagated and disseminated the Indian knowledge tradition not only in India but across the whole world. Even today, many of the educational institutions from here are known for their activities not only in the country but globally. He praised the Doon University for its performance and observed that, taking forward the rich knowledge tradition of Uttarakhand, the institution is making continuous progress in the field of education.

Dhami reiterated that Uttarakhand is the first state in the country to implement the National Education Policy 2020. The Dr Nityanand Himalayan Research and Study Centre has also been established in Doon University to work in the field of conservation, promotion and research folk languages, dialects and literature of Uttarakhand under the National Education Policy. Along with this, new courses have also been started in foreign languages.

The Chief Minister added that, under the leadership and guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, many works are being done for qualitative improvement in the field of education and higher studies. Along with education, special attention is being given to the youth for skill development to work in the direction of society and nation building.

Higher Education Minister Dr Dhan Singh Rawat said that admission festivals are being organised in various colleges of Uttarakhand state. More than 71,000 students have applied for admission in various colleges through the Samarth Portal. He said that an e-library has been arranged for degree colleges in the state. An academic calendar has also been issued so that the studies of the students are not affected by other programmes in the college. The state government has decided to hold the convocation ceremony of all the state universities of Uttarakhand in the month of November. The Chief Minister Scholarship Scheme is in place for meritorious students of the state.

Vice Chancellor of Doon University Prof Surekha Dangwal also addressed the meeting. Local MLA Vinod Chamoli and other dignitaries were also present on the occasion.