G-20 guests visit Village Auni

After the conclusion of the second G-20 Anti-Corruption Working Group meeting in Uttarakhand at Narendra Nagar Tehri, 20 representatives of 20 member countries visited Auni village on Sunday.

The foreign delegates were welcomed in the traditional style of Uttarakhand at Auni village. On arrival at Auni village, the women of the self-help group and the artists of musical instruments warmly welcomed the delegates by applying Tika, wearing Tulsi garlands and presenting Dhol, Damau, Mashakbaz, Ranasingha.

In Auni village, foreign delegates visited Anganwadi Centre, Interpretation Center established by Narendra Nagar Forest Division Shivpuri Range, Panchayat Bhavan, Utensil Bank, Rural Savings Bank Government Primary School, Milk Production Centre, Polyhouse and Millet Centre.

During this, foreign guests also got acquainted with Uttarakhand’s folk culture, rural environment, lifestyle, traditional folk art, organic farming, etc.

The foreign delegates participated in the meeting of the Gram Sabha at the Panchayat Bhavan of Auni village and got information about various schemes run by the Central and State Governments for rural development. Foreign delegates saw the activities conducted for small children and pregnant women in the Anganwadi center and got information about various schemes.

Foreign delegates participated in the meeting of Forest Department and villagers at the Interpretation Center set up by Shivpuri Range of Narendra Nagar Division. In the meeting, the Forest Officer was giving information about the Forest Rights Act 2006 to the villagers of Ani village and was listening to their problems. Foreigners also planted saplings here. The foreign delegates also inspected the utensil bank set up in the village. This utensil bank is used by villagers on the basis of participation in big private and public events. The foreign delegates also visited the rural savings center of Auni village and inquired about the various loan and savings schemes run by the central and state government for the villagers. The foreign representatives met the school children in the primary school of the village and got information about the arrangements for the mid-day meal. Foreign delegates observed the local grains, goat farming, fisheries and traditional mill, etc., of Uttarakhand in the millet center established in the village. After the tour, the foreign delegates had food and observed the cultural program in the village itself. The local food of the state was served to the foreign delegates.

The cultural program was started by flute player Tilak Biswas and tabla master Santosh Kumar. Along with this, Garh Vandana, Thadya, Chopla, Santoor Vadan was presented by cultural artists.

During this, Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal, District Magistrate Dr Saurabh Gaharwar, SSP Navneet Bhullar, CDO Manish Kumar, District Panchayat President Sona Sajwan, Block Chief Narendranagar Rajendra Bhandari, ADM KK Mishra, DDO Sunil Kumar, SDM Devendra Negi along with nodal officers and other dignitaries were present.