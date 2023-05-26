G-20 Meeting in Rishikesh begins with Parmarth Niketan’s Ganga Aarti

By Our Staff Reporter

Rishikesh, 24 May: Parmarth Niketan, the largest ashram in Rishikesh and one of the largest spiritual institutions in India hosted the esteemed delegates of the G-20 meeting of the Anti-Corruption Working Group for a special Ganga Aarti ceremony and dinner tonight. This momentous gathering witnessed the participation of 200 delegates from all 20 of the G-20 countries as well as representatives from across the nation and the world. The event at Parmarth Niketan was the opening to the delegates’ three days of meetings in Uttarakhand. They had the special opportunity to witness and participate in Parmarth’s world-famous Ganga Aarti, immersing themselves in the rich cultural heritage and awe-inspiring landscape of Dev Bhoomi, the land of the Divine, in the lap of the Himalayas and on the holy banks of Mother Ganga.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami specifically emphasised the significance of cultural programmes at the meeting venues to “showcase Uttarakhand’s beauty, culture, and specialties to the world”.

With the leadership and support of the State Government and the blessings of Swami Chidanand Saraswati, President of Parmarth Niketan, Parmarth hosted the first major event in the delegation’s agenda, setting the stage for the important work ahead.

When the delegates arrived at Parmarth Niketan, they were welcomed with traditional tilak and shawls and then proceeded to the Ganga ghat where the programme began with the traditional lighting of a lamp. The delegates rose together and touched one another’s arms as the lamp was lit, so that ceremonially everyone was part of the lighting. After the lamp lighting and sacred music, Swami Chidanand Saraswati and Sadhvi Bhagawati Saraswati shared messages of inspiration and wisdom with the delegates on the deep meaning of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam.

Prior to rising for the sacred aarti, Sadhvi led them all in a short meditation to deeply feel and experience the presence and power of Maa Ganga.

The delegates then rose together and joined in a soul-stirring Aarti ceremony. Also present were ministers Dhan Singh Rawat, and Subodh Uniyal, as well as Renu Bisht, MLA from Yamkeshwar Assembly.

Following the Ganga Aarti ceremony, the delegates enjoyed a sattvik meal based around the indigenous millets of Uttarakhand.