G20 conference placed Ramnagar on world tourism map: Gov

By Our Staff Reporter

Nainital/Ramnagar, 1 Jun: During his visit to Ramnagar, Governor Lt General Gurmit Singh (Retd) held a meeting with the local SDM, Tehsildar and Revenue Sub-Inspector and obtained information regarding problems and challenges faced by the local people.

Lt-General Singh congratulated all the officials for the successful holding of the recently concluded G-20 conference. He appreciated that all the departmental officers worked with mutual coordination and team spirit. He said that arrangements and work done by all these officers at the ground level deserved congratulations.

The Governor added that the successful organisation of the G-20 meeting had established Ramnagar on the world tourism map, due to which tourism activities will increase here. He asked the officials to document the arrangements and work done at the G-20 event. It was necessary to congratulate and encourage the officers working at the grassroots level.

Possibilities of expanding tourism in Ramnagar were also discussed.

On this occasion, SDM Gaurav Chatwal, Tourism Officer Vijendra Pandey, Tehsildar BC Pant, Revenue Sub Inspector Tara Chandra Ghildiyal, etc., were among those present.