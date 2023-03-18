G20 meeting is opportunity to make Uttarakhand globally recognised: Dhami

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, Mar 17: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami , today held a review meeting in respect of the arrangements for the upcoming G20 meeting in the state. The review meeting was held at the CM’s Camp Office here today. During the meeting , the CM instructed the officials to complete all the necessary arrangements on time for the first meeting of the G20 to be held in Ramnagar at the end of this month. The CM asked senior officers of the state to ensure that there is no deficiency in the arrangements for the event.

In the meeting , Kumaon Commissioner, Deepak Rawat; District Magistrate of Udham Singh Nagar, Yugal Kishore Pant; District Magistrate of Nainital district, Dhiraj Singh Garbyal; also participated through video conference. The Chief Minister said that the upcoming G-20 Summits are a good opportunity for Uttarakhand to get recognition at the world level. He said that the officers concerned must ensure timely arrangements for this event. The Chief Minister said that this is also an opportunity to acquaint the whole world with the state’s rich cultural heritage, tourism and biodiversity, for which better arrangements be made at all levels. He instructed the District Magistrate Udham Singh Nagar and Nainital that the road from Pantnagar to Ramnagar should be streamlined. Along with repair of roads, special attention should be given to cleanliness, security and beautification of the areas around the roads.