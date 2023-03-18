G20 meeting is opportunity to make Uttarakhand globally recognised: Dhami

CM reviews preparations for upcoming G-20 Summit in Ramnagar
By Our Staff Reporter
Dehradun, Mar 17: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, today held a review meeting in respect of the arrangements for the upcoming G20 meeting in the state. The review meeting was held at the CM’s Camp Office here today. During the meeting, the CM instructed the officials to complete all the necessary arrangements on time for the first meeting of the G20 to be held in Ramnagar at the end of this month. The CM asked senior officers of the state to ensure that there is no deficiency in the arrangements for the event.
In the meeting, Kumaon Commissioner, Deepak Rawat; District Magistrate of Udham Singh Nagar, Yugal Kishore Pant; District Magistrate of Nainital district, Dhiraj Singh Garbyal; also participated through video conference. The Chief Minister said that the upcoming G-20 Summits are a good opportunity for Uttarakhand to get recognition at the world level. He said that the officers concerned must ensure timely arrangements for this event. The Chief Minister said that this is also an opportunity to acquaint the whole world with the state’s rich cultural heritage, tourism and biodiversity, for which better arrangements be made at all levels. He instructed the District Magistrate Udham Singh Nagar and Nainital that the road from Pantnagar to Ramnagar should be streamlined. Along with repair of roads, special attention should be given to cleanliness, security and beautification of the areas around the roads.
He said that this is also a good opportunity to ensure recognition to the local products of Uttarakhand at the national and international level. It should be ensured that the uniqueness of the products that have potential to get global recognition on a large scale are identified and showcased properly.
Dhami further instructed the officials that stalls based on local products of Uttarakhand be set up at the venue of the G-20 meetings. Cultural programmes be also organised to promote the rich cultural heritage of Uttarakhand. Arrangements for Yoga and Panchakarma should be made at the venue. He said that suggestions of political and social organisations should also be taken for better organisation of G-20 meetings to be held in the state. In this regard, he also stressed on the promotion of widespread public awareness in respect of the G-20 summit.
Chief Secretary Dr SS Sandhu, Secretaries Shailesh Bagoli, Dr Pankaj Kumar Pandey, Dipendra Kumar Chaudhary, Vinod Kumar Suman, Dr Iqbal Ahmed, Director General of Information Banshidhar Tiwari and high officials of Forest, Health and Police along with Commissioner Kumaon Deepak Rawat, District Magistrate Udham Singh Nagar Yugal Kishore Pant, District Magistrate Nainital Dhiraj Singh Garbyal and concerned officers were present in the meeting on a virtual mode.