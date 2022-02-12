Gadkari releases calendar dedicated to Gen Rawat

New Delhi, 11 Feb: Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari released the uniquely designed Martyrs’ Calendar dedicated to the memory of the late General Bipin Rawat.

The Calendar contains portraits of the fallen soldiers from Uttarakhand who became immortalised in various actions post-independence.

The Calendar has been designed and produced by the Uttarakhand War Memorial, Shaurya Sthal, Dehradun.

It was presented by Tarun Vijay, Chairman of the Uttarakhand War Memorial. The Calendar has been sent to all Uttarakhand villages where the families of soldiers have a sizeable population.