Gairola sisters popularise Kathak globally

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 5 Mar: Shary Gairola and Siya Gairola have risen to fame as Kathak dancers and, through their prowess in one of India’s glorious dance forms, have made their state and country proud.

They represented India internationally through Ministry of Culture in 2017 as young exponents of this amazing dance form.

They have their own Kathak group by the name ESSAVASYA. They live in Rishikesh and are proud to be empanelled artistes of the Ministry of Culture.

One of the high points of their career was when they performed in Havana, Cuba, and the Dominican Republic on the 70th anniversary of India’s Independence Day.

They started their careers at the early age of five and, now, can boast of 16 years of experience in the field of Kathak. They began by performing locally and then nationally and got a chance to represent India in the 2017 Festival of India.

They have done their Prabhakar in Kathak, Tabla, and vocal training from Rishikesh, and won lots of prizes in many competitions.

Presently, Shary, who is all of 21 years, is pursuing her Masters in Kathak from Banaras Hindu University and, Siya, who is 19, is pursuing BCom from Osmania University, Hyderabad, and also preparing for MA in Kathak.

Recently, they choreographed a religious video and Garhwali video for LB Shivam, Pitamber and Devendra Kaushik. They are also working on Cholia, Jagar, Pandav, Bhotia, Jhora and Mukhota regional dance forms of Uttarakhand and wish to reveal to the world their ancient glory.