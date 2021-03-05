Gairsain declared new Commissionary by CM

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun/Gairsain, 4 Mar: Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat announced today that Gairsain would be made a new commissionary while reading out his budget speech in Vidhan Sabha at Gairsain. He announced that Garsain would be the third division of the state (commissionary) in addition to the existing two divisions of Garhwal and Kumaon. The new Commissionary would comprise districts Chamoli, Rudraprayag, Almora and Bageshwar. This would necessitate reorganisation of the existing commissionaries of Garhwal and Kumaon.

In the new Commissionary, two districts would be taken from the existing Garhwal Division, namely Chamoli and Rudraprayag, while two districts would be taken from the existing Kumaon Division, namely Almora and Bageshwar.

The CM also announced that the Commissioner of Gairsain would function from Gairsain. He further announced that the government would soon appoint a town planner for Bhararisain (Gairsain) for the development of the capital city region. For the establishment of newly created Nagar Panchayats, the Chief Minister announced a sum of Rs 1 crore, each.