Ganesh Festival begins in Mussoorie

By Our Staff Reporter

Mussoorie, 10 Sep: The Ganpati Festival was begun with great pomp by the ‘Shri Ganesh Utsav Seva Samiti’, Landour Bazaar, here today. On the occasion, a procession was taken out from Sanatan Dharma Mandir to Jain Dharamshala Temple. Devotees chanted ‘Ganpati Bappa Moriya, Sankat Harta Morya’.

The devotees worshipped and took the blessings of Ganesha. Arun Kumar Verma said that, on Ganesh Chaturthi, devotees welcome the arrival of the Vighnaharta Gajanan Mangal Idol.

Worship was performed by the priest to install the Ganesha Idol.

Present on this occasion were Arun Kumar, Suresh Goyal, Anurag Rastogi, Sandeep Kanojia, Anuj Goyal, Subhash Chandra, Raman Gupta, Sunil Bakshi, Ankit Agarwal, Himanshu Katihar, Ashok Verma, Rajkumar, Upendra Pawar, Sonu Verma, Dinesh Goyal, Atul Agarwal, Prabhat Goyal, Rahul Mittal, Tanmeet Khalsa, Ayush Bansal, Rishabh Goswami, Naveen Goyal, Nikhil Agarwal, Rajesh Goswami and others.