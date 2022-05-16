Ganesh Joshi calls on Narendra Tomar to seek more budget approvals for U’khand

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN 13 May: State Agriculture Minister Ganesh Joshi, met Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar at his residence, in New Delhi yesterday and sought approval of the Centre for various schemes of the State Agriculture and Horticulture Department. Joshi sought approval of the Union Agriuculture Minister to inaugurate the conference of Agriculture Ministers and Heads of Departments of Himalayan states to be organised in Uttarakhand for peer-to-peer learning. Besides this, he also sought budget allocation for 4300 new clusters under Paramparagat Krishi Vikas Yojna and 1800 clusters under Namami Gange Yojna, to promote organic farming in the state. Joshi also sought the Centre’s permission to distribute local seeds of