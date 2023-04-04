Ganesh Joshi calls on Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar

By Our Staff Reporter

New Delhi, 3 Apr: State Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister Ganesh Joshi met Union Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Minister of State for Agriculture Kailash Chowdhary in New Delhi on Monday.

During the meeting, Minister Ganesh Joshi said that, with the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the year 2023 is being celebrated by the United Nations as “International Millet Year”. As part of this, the State Millet Mission is being run by the state government from the year 2023-24.

He informed Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar that, under the Millet Mission, a grand Millet Festival will be organised on a large scale in Dehradun on 13-14 May to encourage millet crops and increase their consumption among the general public.

Minister Ganesh Joshi also invited Union Minister Tomar to visit Uttarakhand as the Chief Guest at the Millet Festival. Tomar promised to come to Uttarakhand for the Millet Festival.

Along with this, Agriculture Minister Ganesh Joshi urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Minister Narendra Singh Tomar to declare the MSP for Manuwa and grant permission to the state government to provide the millet through the public distribution system.

On this occasion, Deputy Director of State the Agriculture Department, Abhay Saxena along with officers of the Ministry of Agriculture, were also present.