Ganesh Joshi congratulates Dhami on getting command of state again

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 21 Mar: Mussoorie MLA Ganesh Joshi has congratulated Pushkar Singh Dhami on being elected Leader of the BJP Legislative Party and becoming the Chief Minister of the state again.

He also thanked the central leadership of the party for giving a young chief minister to the state in the form of Pushkar Singh Dhami. He expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP Central President JP Nadda for reposing faith in a young and hardworking leader. With this they have further strengthened the promise of double engine development.