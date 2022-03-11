Ganesh Joshi defeats Godavari Thapli by 15,325 votes

By Sunil Sonker

Mussoorie, 10 Mar: Bharatiya Janata Party workers celebrated the victory of Cabinet Minister Ganesh Joshi in the Mussoorie constituency, here, today. Joshi defeated Congress candidate Godavari Thapli by a margin of 15,325 votes. Workers celebrated outside the party office with colour and sweets and held a rally from Picture Palace to Gandhi Chowk led by BJP Mandal President Mohan Petwal. They also expressed gratitude to the voters.

The workers said that the people of Uttarakhand had supported the development policy of the BJP. While the Congress and other parties were constantly working to divide people on the basis of caste, the aware people voted for development. Mussoorie MLA Ganesh Joshi stayed among the people and solved their problems. Mussoorie BJP President Mohan Petwal and General Secretary Kushal Rana said that it was a victory of the people of Mussoorie. Also present were former Vice President of Cantonment Council Badal Prakash, Gambhir Singh Panwar, Member Arvind Semwal, Dharampal Panwar, Anil Singh Anna, Abhilash, Sapna Sharma, Ajay Sodial, Sumit Bhandari, Kunal, Anita Dhanai, Geeta Kumai, Namita Kumai, Ramesh Kanojia, Mukesh Dhanai, Manoj Kharola, Trilok Rana, Satish Dhoundiyal, Chandrakala Sayana, Yashoda Sharma, Vijay Badola, Shahid Mansoor, Israr Ahmed, Ansar Ahmed, Dhirendra Pundir, and Rakesh Thakur.