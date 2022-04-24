Ganesh Joshi directs early resolution of parking problem in Mussoorie

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN 23 Apr: Mussoorie MLA and Cabinet Minister Ganesh Joshi today held a meeting with the administration and police officers at his camp office today, relating to the problems of tourists coming to Mussoorie. Detailed discussions were held in respect of parking related issues in Mussoorie, as shortage of parking space is a major issue in Mussoorie. Joshi observed that due the onset of the tourist season, a large number of tourists are reaching Mussoorie everyday now. Hotels are running full, forcing many tourists to sleep in their own vehicles as accommodation is not available. The biggest problem is the shortage of parking space for tourist vehicles. He directed the police officials to ensure that the two parking spaces constructed at Kincraig and at Townhall in Mussoorie are opened free of cost at the earliest for the tourists, till the contract of collection of parking charges is awarded. The SP Traffic suggested that moving the barrier behind at Library Chowk could also ease the problem to some extent. The Minister directed the District Magistrate to visit the site and find a practical solution in this regard. The Minister further urged that the shopkeepers and hoteliers in Mussoorie also to move their own vehicles as well as call commercial freight vehicles and water tankers to their locations during late night hours or early morning hours. It was also reminded in the meeting that a new parking is also being constructed at zero point. District Magistrate Dr R Rajesh Kumar, Sub District Magistrate (SDM) Mussoorie Naresh Durgapal, Superintendent of Police Traffic Ashok Kunde, EO Mussoorie UD Tiwari were among those present in the meeting.