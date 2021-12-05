Ganesh Joshi distributes woolens amongst underprivileged of the city

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 2 Dec: On the occasion of the birthdays of BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda and Rajya Sabha MP Anil Baluni today, Cabinet Minister Ganesh Joshi distributed woolen blankets to poor and helpless persons. Minister Ganesh Joshi, who reached Kushtashram (leprosy ashram) at Mohini Road here today, said that he always celebrates his own birthday and that of his family members and his leaders by reaching out to the poor and needy people. He said that winter season has started, and in such a situation it ought to be the first duty of the people to help the needy people by distributing blankets. After this the minister also distributed blankets to the people living on the road near Doon Hospital. Municipal Councillor Kamli Bhatt, BJP Mandal President Poonam Nautiyal, National Vice President of BJYM Neha Joshi, Ashish Rawat and many BJP workers were present on this occasion.