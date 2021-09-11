Ganesh Joshi inaugurates ‘Big Buffet’ at Hotel Ambrosia

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 11 Sep: Industrial Development Minister, Ganesh Joshi today inaugurated Big Buffet, at Hotel Ambrosia located at Rajpur Road in the presence of DS Mann. Speaking on this occasion, Joshi expressed happiness over the fact that in a budget of just Rs 513, one could have unlimited food from out of 25 to 30 recipes that would be part of the Buffet Menu everyday. He said that this would be a boon to working people who would love to eat as much as possibly without spending too much time as the food would be ready to be served at the restaurant.

Speaking to Garhwal Post, partners Raman Chadha and Vipsy Sahni informed that the menu would be changed every week and it would comprise of 5 to 6 non vegetarian items, 7 to 8 vegetarian items, assorted breads, cut fruits, salads, even chat items, pani puri and momos. The cuisine would be North Indian and Chinese. The menu would also have dessert items like sweets and ice-creams. They further informed that the Big Buffet would be served everyday from 12.30 pm to 4 pm and then 7 pm onwards in the evenings. They claimed that Big Buffet would be the grandest buffet being served in Dehradun. The concept has been borrowed from leading five star hotels of the country but at much more affordable prices.

They expressed hope that Dehradun residents would enjoy the buffet lunch and dinner at Big Buffet of Hotel Ambrosia.