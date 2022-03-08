Ganesh Joshi joins Holi celebration of ‘Kurmanchal Parishad’

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 6 Mar: State Cabinet Minister Ganesh Joshi participated as the Chief Guest at a joint Holi Milan programme organised by Hathibarkala, Vilaspur Kadli and Garhi branches of Kurmanchal Parishad at Shaheed Durgamal Yoga Park, Garhi Cantt, here. ‘Holiyars’ enthralled the public with traditional dances including ‘Khadi Holi’ and ‘Sitki Holi’. At the same time, child artistes were also the centre of attraction.

While greeting the people present, Ganesh Joshi said that this month of Phagun brings festivals not only to the state of Uttarakhand but also across the country. It is a time for realisation of symbiosis between humans and nature. Holi is reflected in folk lore and cultural heritage. He urged all present to remember, celebrate and realise the cultural values as these needed to be preserved.

On this occasion, he also personally announced financial assistance of Rs 51,000 to the Kurmanchal Parishad.

Savita Kapoor, former president and patron, RS Parihar, Hathibarkala branch president Uttam Singh Adhikari, secretary Vijay Bisht, Garhi branch president Damodar Kandpal, secretary Neetu Bisht, Vilaspur Kadli president Manju Deupa, secretary Kavita Bafila along with Poonam Nautiyal, Vandana Thakur, Pushpa Bisht, Bahadur Singh Bisht, Prema Tiwari, Harish Chandra Pandey, Anil Saini, Manoj Thapa, Manmohan Singh, etc., were also present.