Ganesh Joshi lays foundation stones for projects worth nearly ₹20 crore in Mussoorie 

Garhwal Post Bureau

DEHRADUN, 6 Dec: Cabinet Minister Ganesh Joshi on Saturday laid foundation stones for s development projects worth everal crore -rupees, in order to accelerate development works in the Mussoorie Assembly Constituency. During a programme held at Salawala, Joshi formally inaugurated the upgradation work of the main road from Salawala Bridge to Vijay Colony Bridge (cost: Rs. 1171.56 lakh), sewerage project under the Ring Fence Programme for Ravindrapuri, Dehradun (cost: Rs. 269.38 lakh), and construction of internal roads in various gram panchayats of the Chandroti district panchayat area (cost: Rs. 472.81 lakh).

Expressing gratitude to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami for these development works, Cabinet Minister Ganesh Joshi said that the double-engine government is continuously moving forward with the motto of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas. He said that the state government is strengthening basic infrastructure in every sector to fulfill the resolve of Janata ki Sarkar, Janata ke Dwar (a people’s government at the people’s doorstep). Minister Joshi added that no duty is greater than service, and that he works among the people of his constituency not merely as a minister or MLA, but as a brother and son.

Praising the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said that both the Central and State governments are giving top priority to welfare of the poor and women empowerment. Through self-help groups, women are being strengthened economically, and in line with the Prime Minister’s vision, 1.65 lakh “Lakhpati Didis” have already been created in the state.

The programme was attended by prominent BJP leaders and dignitaries including State BJP Minister Neha Joshi, Surendra Rana, Bhupendra Kathet, RS Parihar, Poonam Nautiyal, Mohan Bahuguna, Satyendra Nath, Laxman Singh Rawat, Jyoti Kotia, Kiran, Nirmala Thapa, Vandana Bisht, Sandhya Thapa, Madan Singh Pundir, Renu Sharma, Mahendra Pratap, Nain Singh Panwar, among many others.