Ganesh Joshi leads ‘Sampark se Samarthan’ ahead of 2024

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 16 Jun: Following the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Maha Public Relations Campaign program ‘Sampark se Samarthan’, Cabinet Minister Ganesh Joshi contacted eminent persons in Shaheed Durgamall Nagar Mandal of Mussoorie Vidhan Sabha.

During the meeting, Joshi sought support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2024 on the completion of 09 years of tenure of the Central Government under his leadership. He also met with the President of Gorkhali Sudhar Sabha Padam Singh Thapa, Brigadier PS Gurung, TD Bhutia and social worker Bela Gupta and conveyed details of the achievements of the government under the leadership of PM Modi.

All the dignitaries called on the toll-free number 9090902024 to support the BJP government and appreciated PM Modi for the development work being done in the country. Along with that, everyone pledged to provide their support in the re-formation of the government in 2024 under the leadership of Narendra Modi.

The minister said that under the great public relations campaign, the public welfare policies of the Modi government were conveyed to the public and ground leaders. The minister said that people are very enthusiastic about the work done by the Modi government and everyone has resolved to form the Modi government in 2024.

Joshi said that in the last 9 years, under the leadership of PM Modi, unprecedented works have been done for the overall development of the country. In the last 9 years, more than 4 crore pucca houses have been given to poor families, he pointed out adding that under his leadership historical works have been done in every field of development in the country in the last 9 years.

Public welfare schemes are being run by the Central Government focusing on development of all sections of the society without any discrimination. The people standing on the last line of society are getting the benefits of the schemes.

Minister said that Uttarakhand was on the development path under the leadership of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. The decisions taken by the Chief Minister like Uniform Civil Code in the state, strict anti-copying law and strict law to prevent forced conversion are being appreciated all over the country.