Ganesh Joshi meets founder Hans Foundation Mangla Devi; seeks cooperation for development of Mussoorie

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 6 May: Cabinet Minister Ganesh Joshi met the founder of Hans Foundation, Mata Mangla at her private residence on Saturday.

On this occasion, Joshi requested to help in the construction of Major Dhan Singh Thapa Gate and decorate it with Paramveer Chakra and Captain Dal Bahadur Thapa Gate in Garhi Cantt under Mussoorie Assembly Constituency. Construction of tin shed near Balmiki Mandir in Mussoorie and construction of residential building for affected families of Shifan Kot near IDH building in Mussoorie and also requested for cooperation regarding construction of school building of 11 GRRC Junior High School, Vilaspur Kadli. The Minister took this opportunity to appreciate the work done by Hans Foundation in the state.

Mother Mangla, the founder of Hans Foundation, while giving positive response, assured full cooperation.