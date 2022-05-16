Ganesh Joshi urges Rajnath Singh to renew lease of Gorkha Military Inter College

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 13 May: During his stay in Delhi, State’s Sainik Kalyan Minister Ganesh Joshi met the Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh at his office in New Delhi, and urged him to hold army recruitment camp for the youth of the state. He informed Singh that in the year 2020, the recruitment rally was organised by the Army’s Almora and Pithoragarh BAO, in which youth of Almora, Nainital, Pithoragarh, Bageshwar, Udham Singh Nagar and Champawat districts participated. The youth who had passed the physical examination and medical in the army recruitment rally are still waiting for the announcement of the date of the written examination. There was disappointment among the selected candidates due to the non-announcement of the date of written examination by the Directorate of Recruitment. Joshi informed Singh that the lease of the Gorkha Military Inter College, Dehradun was granted by the Military Department (Defence Estates) in April 1927 for 90 years. It is the only school in the area to provide co-educational education to children from families of weak economic background and therefore it would be appropriate to re-allot the lease to the school by Military Office Estate, Defence Estate Officer, Meerut Cantt for the next 90 years. The defence minister on his part assured Joshi of positive action in this regard.