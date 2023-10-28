Ganga Festival is an initiative to showcase local culture: Dhami

CM inaugurates ‘The Beatles and the Ganga Festival-2023’

By Our Staff Reporter

Rishikesh, 27 Oct: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated ‘The Beatles and the Ganga Festival – 2023’ at Swargashram, Yamkeshwar and Pauri, today. He also inaugurated 3 schemes worth Rs 422.71 lakh for Pauri District.

Dhami said that Uttarakhand is moving forward as the spiritual capital of the world. The holding of ‘The Beatles and the Ganga Festival’ is an attempt to celebrate various components of Indian culture like yoga, classical music, dance, art, prestigious traditions, etc. And it is an initiative to showcase local civilisation and traditions to the world. Uttarakhand will get new energy through the festival, and with the blessings of Mother Ganga, it will be able to spread its folk culture at the global level.

CM Dhami said there is a deep connection between culture, spirituality and music. The world famous Beatles showed the western civilisation that the soul and music are closely linked with each other and they both merge into spirituality. He said that 50 years ago, the members of the Beatles were inspired by this sacred land and created music whose fragrance was felt by the whole world. He said that through yoga and meditation, excellence can be achieved in any field of human life. It was the ancient and great culture of India that first presented the concept of “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” i.e. “The whole world is one family” to the world.

Dhami said that the great people of the country have worked to unite human society through unity and goodwill. Rishis and sages spread spirituality and knowledge in society and paved the way for goodwill by changing the hearts of people with the message of spirituality. For the unity and integrity of the nation, the feeling of unity in the society will have to be strengthened by following the path of love and non-violence. Only through goodwill can national unity and communal harmony be promoted.

Among the schemes inaugurated by the Chief Minister were construction work on the Aastha Path from Janaki Setu to Parmarth Niketan in Swargashram at a cost of Rs 224 lakhs; railing installation at various places on Chardham Puranic Haridwar-Badrinath walking route under Ganga Pad Yatra at a cost of Rs 48.3 lakhs, and repair work of damaged Ved Niketan Ghat at a cost of Rs 150.41 lakhs in addition to construction of helipad and parking for disaster relief rescue work.

Dhami said that, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India’s respect is increasing all over the world. The day is not far when India will again hold the position of “Vishwa Guru”. He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, today, the work of social, economic and constitutional integration is going on by strengthening the spirit of “Ek Bharat – Shrestha Bharat” and “self-reliant” India. Under the leadership of the Prime Minister, the country has got rid of unnecessary and outdated laws. He has strengthened the ideals of unity and reduced geographical and cultural distances by emphasising connectivity and infrastructure. The campaign to make the country powerful is continuing.

The CM said that today the work of providing development to the person standing at the last mile is being done by the Central and State Government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. People’s participation has been made the strength of the country.

MLA Renu Bisht observed that The Beatles and The Ganga Festival has boosted the morale of the people of the area. This event will promote tourism and this important place will get a new identity. She said that under the leadership of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, tourism and religious places are continuously developing. Today Uttarakhand is working to reach new heights of development. Mayor of Rishikesh Anita Mamgai, Parmarth Niketan Chairman Swami Chidanand Saraswati, Uttarakhand Gau Sewa Aayog Chairman Rajendra Anthwal, District Magistrate Dr Ashish Chauhan, SSP Shweta Choubey, CDO Apoorva Pandey, BJP District President Virendra Rawat and others were among those present at the programme.