Gangotri MLA Gopal Rawat passes away

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 22 Apr: The Gangotri MLA Gopal Rawat has passed away. He was ill for some time. He died in a private hospital, here, today. Earlier, he had been provided treatment in Mumbai, also, and he had been shifted to Doon a few days ago.

Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat, Speaker Premchand Agarwal, former CM Trivendra Singh Rawat, Maharashtra Governor BS Koshyari, Ministers and MLAs have expressed grief at his demise.

The CM and his fellow ministers observed two minutes silence at his camp office to pay their respects to the departed soul.