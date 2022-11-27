Gangster Act to be enforced upon UKSSSC Paper leak accused: Ashok Kumar

By Arun Pratap Singh

Dehradun, 26 Nov: Uttarakhand Police has claimed that it is set to begin a major operation against the mafia’s illegal economic activities in the state. The action being contemplated against the mafia included demolition of their property or confiscation of their property.

Director General of Police (DGP) Ashok Kumar informed that the two months long special campaign against the mafia would begin from 1 December this year. He added that effective and strong action would be taken during the campaign period against the hardcore criminals and mafia to curb and control crimes in the state. He added that Gangster act would also be enforced against the accused in the UKSSSC paper leak cases.

He added that in the campaign, action would be taken to confiscate the illegally acquired property of the accused of all the cases filed under the Gangster Act in the state. Under the NDPS Act , the property of drug mafia would also be attached.

Along with this, strict action would also be taken against criminals carrying rewards and wanted criminals in the campaign, Kumar informed.

The DGP further informed that rewards would be announced on wanted criminals and accused in various cases and that special teams would be formed at the district level and the wanted and rewarded criminals would be arrested. STF has also been directed to arrest the wanted criminals.

Ashok Kumar further added that as per the instructions of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, the Uttarakhand Police is determined to make the state crime and criminal free. This campaign would be run to curb criminals. In this campaign, awards would be given to those who would be able to do good work from the level of Superintendent of Police to the level of Police station in-charge officers while action would also be taken against those who would be lax in their work or those who would fail to perform.