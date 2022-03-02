Garhwal Post Editor calls on Gov, discusses issues related to U’khand

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 2 Mar: Actor & Garhwal Post Editor-publisher Satish Sharma paid a courtesy call on Uttarakhand Governor Lt-General (Retd) Gurmit Singh at Raj Bhawan, here, today. During the meeting, various issues related to overall development of Uttarakhand were discussed by the two.

The Governor shared his five point mission for the growth of Uttarakhand. These are Reverse Migration, Organic & Natural Farming, Empowerment of Women & the Girl Child, AI Enablement, OFC & Mobile Coverage and e- connectivity. Some programmes that could become game changers and turning points for acceleration of development and employment generation were also discussed, such as cultivation and processing of hemp, Yarsagumba or Keedajadi, Mushroom cultivation, cultivation and export of aromatic and medicinal plants, and important sectors such as Ayurveda, Tourism and the Home Stay scheme. Singh outlined that he would work towards boosting his mission during his tenure in Uttarakhand.

At the same time, the Governor also appreciated the efforts made by Satish Sharma on promotion and popularising of Uttarakhand as a premier filming destination for films and Web-series.

He also praised Garhwal Post for its fair and balanced coverage, editorials, articles by prominent writers of the state and wished it further success in times to come.