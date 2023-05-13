Garhwali film ‘Padhani Ji’ screened in Kotdwar

By Our Staff Reporter

Kotdwar, 12 May: The Garhwali film “Padhani Ji” was screened on Friday at Pride Mall, Tadial Chowk, Kotdwar. The first show was formally inaugurated by Uttarakhand Assembly Speaker Ritu Khanduri Bhushan by cutting the ribbon.

On the occasion of the launch, Khanduri congratulated film producer and director Ashok Chauhan and his entire team.

The Speaker said that, after almost a decade, the era of regional films has started again. The contribution of regional language films in preserving the spoken language and culture of the state is commendable. She appealed to the people of Kotdwar to watch and love the film as it depicts women empowerment and participation of women in politics.

Film producer and director Ashok Chauhan said that the shooting of the entire film has been done in Yamkeshwar of Pauri district, because women there are in almost all the posts, from MLA to panchayats. He said that the message of women empowerment has been given in the film.

The film stars Ghananand, Pannu Gunsai, Sateswari Bhatt, Mini Uniyal, Shivani Bhandari, Gaurav Gairola, Sanjay Chamoli, Sonu Uniyal in the lead roles.