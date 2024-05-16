Gateley’s House wins Manor Fest Championship Trophy at St George’s College

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Mussoorie, 15 May: The second day of Manor Fest 2024 at St George’s College, here, saw students participating in Rangoli, Fancy Dress, Declamation, Hasya Kavi Sammelan, Dastangoi, English Story Telling, English Recitation, Choral Recitation and Choreography, all organised on 14 May.

The Chief Guest at the closing ceremony was Anuj Garg, Indian Music Director and Playback Singer from the Hindi Film Industry.

The events were judged by faculty from neighbouring schools – Sarojini, Rajeshwari, Rakashree Roy, Rohini Nauityal, Calista Joshi, Simran Arora, Minal Vashisht, Pragati Bisht, Kartikey Barthwal, Dr Anirban Dhar, Rahul Negi and Vipin.

The Chief Guest in his address said that the talent and creativity he had witnessed was phenomenal. He urged the students to dream big and to make the sky the limit. The Principal, Brother Ramesh Amalanathan, congratulated all the students for their wonderful performances and thanked the teachers for their effort and the smooth organisation of the fest.

The results were announced by Deepali Ballabh, Cultural Coordinator at St George’s College.

With maximum 527 Points, Gateley’s House won the Manor Fest Championship Trophy, while Marthins’ House were Runners Up with 473 Points.

The Individual Champions in the various divisions were Ayaan Kumai of Gateley’s House in Division I, Mehtej Singh Sahani of Marthins’ House in Division II, Tenzing Jorden Kee of Marthins’ House in Division III and Donyi Likha of Tapsell’s House in Division IV.

The Vote of Thanks was proposed by the President of the Cultural Committee, Pranav Taneja. The programme closed with the school song.

The Manor Fest 2024 concluded successfully under the supervision of Brother Ramesh Amalanathan (Principal, St George’s College), Brother Felix Kumar (Vice-Principal, St George’s College), Brother PU George (Superior, St George’s College), Deepali Ballabh (Cultural Coordinator), Mark Gonsalves (Senior School Coordinator), Bhavnesh Negi and the House Masters and House Mistresses of all the four houses.