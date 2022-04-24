Gehtodi submits resignation from Assembly to Speaker

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 21 Apr: Kailash Gehtodi, second time BJP MLA from Champawat, submitted his resignation this morning from the Assembly to Speaker Ritu Khanduri Bhushan at her official residence in Yamuna Colony, here. Keeping his promise, Kailash Chand Gehtodi finally resigned today as was being speculated for weeks. The Speaker accepted the resignation immediately, after which a press conference was held at her residence. Gehtodi announced his resignation from the membership of the State Assembly. He also said that he took the decision of resigning from his seat because, by electing a CM, Champawat would benefit. Also, because Dhami deserved a full five-year term as CM in order to fulfil the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP for Uttarakhand.

With his resignation, it is now certain that Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami will contest the bypoll from Champawat. It may be recalled that Gehtodi was the first MLA after the elections to offer his resignation from the assembly to enable Chief Minister Dhami to contest the bypoll in order to continue as CM beyond a period of six months from assuming charge.

It is now expected that after the resignation of Kailash Chand Gehtodi, the Election Commission will soon declare the seat vacant and announce the by-election in Champawat constituency.

It may be recalled that, yesterday, Gehtodi had submitted his resignation to BJP State President Madan Kaushik and, today, as per the legal requirements, to the Speaker. He reached the official residence of Speaker Ritu Bhushan Khanduri this morning and submitted his resignation letter to her.

On this occasion, BJP State President Madan Kaushik, Cabinet Minister Chandan Ram Das, Cabinet Minister Saurabh Bahuguna, BJP General Secretary (Organisation) Ajay Kumar, MLA Khajan Das, Mayor Sunil Uniyal ‘Gama’ were also present. Once Gehtodi informed the media persons of his resignation, the Speaker addressed the press and announced that she had accepted his resignation.