GEHU celebrates Foundation Day with fanfare

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 28 Apr: The foundation day of Graphic Era Hill University was celebrated with a variety of programmes showcasing different cultures of the country. On its 13th Foundation Day, today, the university felicitated its oldest employees.

Vice-Chairperson of Graphic Era Group of Institutions, Rakhee Ghanshala felicitated 25 teachers and 15 staff members who have been with the university for more than a decade now.

Rakhee Ghanshala inaugurated the 13th Foundation by lighting the ceremonial lamp.

Speaking on the occasion, Director General of the University, Dr HN Nagaraja said that the target of the university is to get A++ accreditation from NAAC. Graphic Era Hill University, he said, is dedicated to maintaining high quality education and research. Vice Chancellor Dr R Gowri said that the journey of the university, which began in 2011, has transformed into three campuses, more than 18,000 students and 50 courses and this is just the beginning.

The programme began with Daina Huyan dance performance by Nanda Group. This was followed by a video presentation on the journey of the university so far. The audience was seen swaying to the tunes of Lavani dance, Gorkhali dance, Half Panz Western dance and the presentation by Devasthali Group.

Registrar of the university Dr Arvind Dhar proposed the vote of thanks. The programme was anchored by Anshu Sharma. All Deans, Directors, HODs and faculty and staff members remained present. A huge cake was also cut in the university premises to celebrate the occasion.