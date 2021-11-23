GEHU holds Workshop on use of Social Media

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 22 Nov: On the first day of the Corporate Training Workshop at Graphic Era Hill University, today, experts educated and informed various state government officials on better use of social media and related guidelines.

Organised as a Management Development Programme, this two-day workshop was inaugurated by the Vice Chancellor of the University, Professor (Dr) Sanjay Jasola.

Dr Jasola said that, with the use of social media, the common person can better connect with the functioning of government departments. They will be able to understand the policies made by the departments better through social media platforms and this would increase the transparency between society and government.

In the first session of the workshop, Professor Shyam Kapri said government departments should choose social media platforms wisely. He emphasised that departments should select social media platforms based on the audience base and reach.

Professor Om Deep Gupta highlighted the guidelines of the Government of India related to the use of social media.

Specialist teachers, representatives of Industry, Finance, Irrigation, Public Works, Forest Department, SIDCUL, MDDA, Health Departments, etc., are participating in this workshop.

Professor Dr Vishal Sagar, Dean of Management Department and Dr Himanshu Kargeti were also present at the programme. Shweta Chauhan conducted the event.